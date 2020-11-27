SA congratulates Consul General to LA Thandile Sunduza

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation have congratulated South Africa's Consul General to Los Angeles (L.A.), Thandile Sunduza, for being unanimously nominated by the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce for the position of 2021 Vice-Chair and 2022 Chair of the Diplomatic and Commercial Officers Group.

Chairperson of the committee, Tandi Mahambehlala, said Sunduza has already made an impact in the South African office in Los Angeles.

"She brings with her youthful exuberance, which South Africa and Africa must benefit from. Her role and energetic search for effective avenues must enhance economic diplomacy right from the start of President Biden's era," Mahambehlala said.

She said the economic spin-offs from the nomination of Sunduza were much desired to address the challenges facing South Africa.

Mahambehlala said the committee looks forward to her leadership in the coming year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)