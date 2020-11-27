Left Menu
Development News Edition

By using teargas, water cannons on farmers, BJP govt has shown its anti-people character: Akhilesh

Farmers are agitated at the anti-agricultural policies of the BJP government, but instead of adopting a positive attitude towards their demands, it was using teargas shells, water cannons and batons on them, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:48 IST
By using teargas, water cannons on farmers, BJP govt has shown its anti-people character: Akhilesh

Farmers are agitated at the anti-agricultural policies of the BJP government, but instead of adopting a positive attitude towards their demands, it was using teargas shells, water cannons and batons on them, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday. The remark comes as farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, head towards the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. As thousands of protesters gathered at various entry points into the city, police used teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block them.

"The farmers are agitated due to anti-agriculture policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Instead of adopting a positive attitude towards their demands, it's inhuman that the BJP government is firing teargas shells, throwing cold water and lathi-charging them. This act is highly condemnable," Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said in a statement issued here. "Due to its act, the BJP has shown its insensitive and anti-people character," he said, adding that the new agri laws are anti-farmer and should be immediately withdrawn.

The BJP is resorting to "government terror" to crush the rights of farmers, Yadav claimed. "Demonstrating peacefully in a non-violent way is the constitutional right of people in a democracy. But instead of listening to the farmers, the BJP government is out to suppress them," he added. Meanwhile, protesting farmers were allowed to enter the national capital on Friday afternoon to hold a peaceful demonstration at a north Delhi ground, defusing some of the tension building up since morning around the city's edges and beyond.

The concession came after hours of a standoff that saw the police using teargas shells and water cannons, and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.Sentiment was also lifted...

Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological departmen...

Court denies interim bail to Ishrat Jahan in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Jahan had approached the court for bail citing COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and ot...

Under PM Modi, India's economy in recession first-time ever: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the countrys economy is in recession for the first time ever. He said this after Indias GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020