Britain not accepting EU's fish offer on Brexit - The Sun

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:58 IST
Britain not accepting EU's fish offer on Brexit - The Sun

Britain is not accepting an offer by European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier who is proposing that 15-18% of the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters be restored to the United Kingdom, The Sun newspaper reported.

RTE reported on Friday that Barnier was due to make the offer on demersal and pelagic stocks, but The Sun said the offer was unacceptable as it means the EU was still demanding 80% of the access the bloc has now. "Needless to say it’s a no from UK," The Sun's Harry Cole said.

