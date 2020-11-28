Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa's political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-11-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 10:48 IST
Yediyurappa's political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide. He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday night and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills.

Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh's health, his family members said. The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Google today releases a stunning doodle in honor of Henri Salvador, a French Caribbean comedian, singer and cabaret artist. He established himself as a beloved French figure across a seven-decade career and is widely credited with helping t...

Health News Roundup: Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questions; U.S. CDC reports 262,673 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questionsBritain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while...

People News Roundup: Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to freeAmerican singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to...

Entertainment News Roundup: Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie; Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for healing artIts an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020