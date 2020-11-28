Yediyurappa's political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide. He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday night and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills.

Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh's health, his family members said. The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)