UP opposition parties flay Centre, ask it to reconsider three farm laws

With farmers of at least three states laying siege on Delhi borders in protest against the three central farm laws, the Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the Centre, asking it to reconsider these laws.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:46 IST
With farmers of at least three states laying siege on Delhi borders in protest against the three central farm laws, the Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the Centre, asking it to reconsider these laws. "The farmers of the country are angry and agitated over the three farm laws enacted recently by the Centre. It would be better if the Centre reconsiders these laws enacted without forging any consensus with farmers," said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too flayed the Centre, accusing it of seeking to mortgage the country to the rich.

"Insulting farmers by calling them terrorists is the worst face of the BJP. The BJP, which favours the rich, is conspiring to mortgage farms, farming, small business, trading, roads, transportation and everything else to the rich," he too said in a Hindi tweet. "If farmers are terrorists for the BJP, the BJP leaders and workers should pledge not to consume the food grown by them," he added. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the party will continue its fight till the laws are withdrawn. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Yadav too urged the Centre to consider its farm laws, while criticising the use of force on farmers heading to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana.

He said the Centre must reconsider the farm laws. "Those caning the 'anndatas' (grain providers) are not t to stay in power. Major problems can be resolved through talks. There is no place in a democracy for repression of public aspiration," said Shivpal Yadav.

Rashtriya Kisan Manch president too accused the Centre of repressing farmers and urged it to reconsider the farm laws. For the past two days, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been laying siege at different borders of the national capital in protest against the central farm laws.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have been expressing fears that these laws would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. Seeking to allay farmers' fears, the Centre has been insisting these newly enacted laws would give farmers greater market access across the country and increase their income.

