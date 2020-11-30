Left Menu
DHBs and PSA sign agreement on pay equity for staff

Updated: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST
Jan Tinetti says pay equity settlements benefit people who have been underpaid due to systemic sex-based discrimination, and those around them. Image Credit: Piqsels

Today's initial agreement between DHBs and the PSA on pay equity for clerical and administration staff is an important step toward better, fairer pay for this crucial and largely female workforce, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

If ratified, the agreement between the Public Service Association and the country's 20 District Health Boards provides for an immediate pay lift of up to $2500 per annum for thousands of women and some men working in the sector. Detailed work in coming months will result in further pay increases for many.

"The Labour Government is actively committed to advancing pay equity – better and fairer pay for workforces largely made up of women," Andrew Little says.

"The DHB clerical and administration workforce makes an important contribution to the provision of health services to New Zealanders. It's unacceptable their work has been undervalued for so long simply because it was predominantly performed by women.

"I acknowledge the considerable effort by the PSA and its members and the DHBs to reach the point where we now have a plan to address this unfairness. I wish the DHB workers covered by this pay equity claim well as they consider this agreement," Andrew Little said.

Jan Tinetti says pay equity settlements benefit people who have been underpaid due to systemic sex-based discrimination, and those around them.

"Achieving pay equity and putting more money in the hands of the lowest-paid workers has a significant positive impact on their lives, and is likely to have flow-on benefits to their whanau and the wider community," Jan Tinetti says.

Today's announcement is the latest milestone in the Government's work toward achieving pay equity such as updating the Equal Pay Act to address the gender pay gap.

This work also includes record pay settlements for a number of female-dominated workforces such as the $173m pay settlement for mental health and addiction support workers.

"We still have more to do," says Jan Tinetti.

"That's why Labour has pledged to make it easier for women to gain pay equity in their organisation or across their industry through increased transparency on pay rates.

"Secrecy around pay rates has not served women well in getting fair deals," Jan Tinetti said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

