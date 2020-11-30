Left Menu
On Brexit, time is running short and members are getting impatient - Merkel

"We don't need a deal at any price and we have made this clear... A deal is in everyone's interest."

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:22 IST
With time running very short to reach a deal on Britain's future relationship with the European Union, some member states are growing impatient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

She named governance, a competitive level playing field, Britain's desire for access to the EU energy market and the EU's desire for continued access to fishing grounds as key sticking points.

We hope that the negotiations will have a good end," she said. "We don't need a deal at any price and we have made this clear... A deal is in everyone's interest."

