Thanks to PM Modi, Namami Gange cleaned river Ganga, says CM Adityanath in Varanasi
ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:59 IST
While attending Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Namami Gange programme of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has cleaned the river Ganga. "Six years ago people used to be afraid of taking a bath in river Ganga. If one would have been taken a holy dip for two days continuously, they could have got a skin disease, but now people are doing Aachman with it. This is because of the Namami Gange programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Minister to clean the river," said Adityanath in his address at a Dev Deepawali event.
The UP Chief Minister said that it was the emotional connection of the PM with Kashi that the religious and mythological city of Varanasi is reliving its glorious past with the appropriate inputs of modernity for its development. "The projects worth Rs 18,000 crore have been dedicated to Varanasi during the last six years. Many of the projects have already come on the ground while others are in the various stages of implementation,'' Adityanath added. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath had attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI)
