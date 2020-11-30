Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes Venezuela-related sanctions targeting Chinese firm

Health workers who this year signed up to receive bonus payments through opposition leader Juan Guaido had to do so via VPN services because the site built by Guaido’s team was blocked, according to participants of the program. The Treasury said CEIEC since 2017 has been supporting the Maduro government and has provided software, training and technical expertise to entities of Venezuela's government, including CANTV.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:15 IST
U.S. imposes Venezuela-related sanctions targeting Chinese firm
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the Chinese company supported the leftist government of Maduro in its "efforts to restrict internet service and conduct digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents."

"The United States will not hesitate to target anyone helping to suppress the democratic will of the Venezuelan people and others around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the Treasury's announcement and asking for the government's official policy on blocking web content.

CEIEC also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Venezuelans have for years said that their computers and phones cannot access certain websites linked to the opposition or some local news agencies that openly criticize the government.

Those using broadband services provided by state-run telecommunications provider Venezuelan National Telephone Company (CANTV) are generally the most affected, but users of private services also face restrictions. Health workers who this year signed up to receive bonus payments through opposition leader Juan Guaido had to do so via VPN services because the site built by Guaido's team was blocked, according to participants of the program.

The Treasury said CEIEC since 2017 has been supporting the Maduro government and has provided software, training and technical expertise to entities of Venezuela's government, including CANTV. Washington in January 2019 recognized Venezuelan politician Guaido as the OPEC nation's rightful leader and has ratcheted up sanctions and diplomatic pressure in the aftermath of Maduro's 2018 re-election, widely described as fraudulent.

Maduro remains in power, backed by Venezuela's military as well as Russia, China and Cuba. Monday's action freezes any U.S. assets of the Chinese firm and generally bars Americans from dealing with it. The Treasury also issued a license authorizing the "wind down" of transactions with the Chinese company until Jan. 14.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Monday it had ended a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on using mobile phones while in flight on U.S. airlines. The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air ...

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020