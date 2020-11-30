Golden temple lights up on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti
On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:53 IST
On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Fireworks adorned the night sky around Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Parv.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar as Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit candles on the occasion today. People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib and Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in the national capital amid the Covid-19 safety protocols.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev earlier today and wished citizens on the joyous occasion. (ANI)
ALSO READ
India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Over one lakh Indians demand to ban the trade of wild animals, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give support
Terrorism is the biggest challenge world is facing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS summit.
Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden; we reiterated our firm commitment to Indo-US strategic partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti: Slaughter, sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on November 25