Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golden temple lights up on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:53 IST
Golden temple lights up on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations at the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Fireworks adorned the night sky around Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar as Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism. The devotees were seen offering prayers and lit candles on the occasion today. People also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib and Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in the national capital amid the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev earlier today and wished citizens on the joyous occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Monday it had ended a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on using mobile phones while in flight on U.S. airlines. The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air ...

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020