With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active cases stand at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:34 IST
India's active Covid cases shrink to 4,35,603
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active cases stand at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 4.60 per cent.

While the tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 94,62,810, a net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 41,985 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 88,89,585 translating to a recovery rate of 93.94 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 84,53,982, the Ministry said.

About 76.82 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/ Union Territories. The maximum number of single-day recoveries was reported from Kerala with 6,055 recoveries, followed by Delhi with 5,824 recoveries.

Maharashtra reported the maximum daily new cases with 3,837 in the last 24 hours, while Delhi reported 3,726 cases and Kerala recorded 3,382 cases. As many as 482 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 81.12 per cent were from ten states/UTs.

The fatalities in Delhi constituted about 22.4 per cent of the new fatalities with 108 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal witnessed 80 and 48 deaths, respectively. (ANI)

