France seeks 40% rise in protein crops to cut soy imports
France aims to raise the area sown with protein-rich crops by 40% from 2022 as it seeks to cut the country's heavy reliance on Latin American soybean imports, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday.
To reach this target France will invest a total of 100 million euros ($119.79 million) in aids to encourage farmers to grow more protein land and boost research, Denormandie told Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 0.8348 euros)
