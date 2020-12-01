Left Menu
Farmers gather at Delhi-Noida border, key route closed for movement

The farmers at Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana to protest the new farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida and Delhi border on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital, officials said. The farmers remained at the Chilla border where police have been deployed on both the Delhi as well as Noida side in huge numbers, prohibiting the protestors from proceeding towards the national capital. In view of the closure of the road, the traffic police of Delhi and Noida have advised commuters to take alternative routes. "Chilla border that links Delhi to UP through Noida has been closed. Those drivers who want to go to Noida can take U-turn from under the Ghazipur-Akshardham flyover and also through Sarai Kale Khan," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Its Noida counterpart also took to Twitter to caution commuters. "The Chilla border has been closed due to the ongoing protest by farmers. Commuters can take alternative Kalindi Kunj or DND routes to go to their destination," it stated.

The farmers at Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana to protest the new farm laws. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

