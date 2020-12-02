Pakistan starts fuel loading in 1,100MW Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi

Left Menu
Pakistan has started loading fuel to its Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021, according to a media report on Wednesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:59 IST
Pakistan has started loading fuel to its Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021, according to a media report on Wednesday. The fuel loading for the newly built Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) began on Tuesday after obtaining fuel load permit from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The fuel loading was witnessed by Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials, the Dawn newspaper reported. K-2 is a pressurised water reactor based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology and a third generation plant equipped with advanced safety features, according to officials. The construction of K-2 plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021 after undergoing several operational and safety tests.

K-2 is one of the two 1,100MW nuclear power plants being constructed in Karachi. The other plant, K-3, is expected to become operational by the end of 2021. The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

