Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan

India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:34 IST
India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday. While addressing the 'Vision 2030 for oil and gas sector for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat' webinar, Pradhan also spoke about the transformative shift in India's oil and gas sector and its stride towards greater self-reliance.

"India will drive the growth in global energy demand. We have laid out an indigenous pathway to meet the growing energy needs while ensuring energy sustainability and self-reliance. Also, spoke about India's stride towards a gas-based economy, policy reforms in the hydrocarbon sector, leveraging technology to develop new & renewable forms of energy. Ensuring clean fuel for our citizens will not only create a greener society but also drive greater self-reliance," the Union Minister tweeted. He further said that the days of monopoly were gone and with new policy reforms, a new wave of growth was expected in the country.

"The days of monopoly is gone. With policy reforms, new business models, level-playing field, greater involvement of startups, diversification of energy sources, India is set to ride the next wave of growth meeting the aspirations of its citizens," Pradhan said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Would pursue trade policies showing progress on China's abusive practices, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his goal as President would be to pursue trade policies, which are actually more progressive on Chinas abusive practices like stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies t...

SCOREBOARD: 3rd ODI, IND vs AUS

Australia M Labuschagne b T Natarajan 7 A Finch c Dhawan b R Jadeja 75 S Smith c Rahul b S Thakur 7 M Henriques c Dhawan b S Thakur 22 C Green c Jadeja ...

Would pursue trade policies showing progress on China's abusive practices, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his goal as President would be to pursue trade policies, which are actually more progressive on Chinas abusive practices like stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies t...

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020