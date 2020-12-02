Left Menu
TAC issues advisory on containment measures for 2nd wave of Covid in Karnataka

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 case in the country, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) issued an advisory to the state government on recognition and containment measures for the second wave of coronavirus across the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:11 IST
TAC issues advisory on containment measures for 2nd wave of Covid in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On November 30, the TAC announced in its advisory that the second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka is expected to lash the state from January to February 2021.

Karnataka reported 430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 23,728, according to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare. While 8,50,707 people have recovered from the infection, 11,792 have lost their lives due to the deadly virus here so far.

The advisory has recommended the state that it should test atleast 1.25 lakh people per day till February, 2021. Recently, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and other states that has been a cause for concern in other states.

As Karnataka has significantly controlled COVID-19 and there is a steep decline in the number of cases, it is now considered important for the state to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19, the TAC said, adding that it is important to provide an advisory to the government for effective management of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

