Farmer Union leader calls for burning effigies across country on Dec 5

Farmers unions on Wednesday demanded that a special Parliament Session be convened to repeal the three agricultural reform laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:14 IST
Darshan Pal, chief of Krantikari Kisan Union addressing a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers unions on Wednesday demanded that a special Parliament Session be convened to repeal the three agricultural reform laws. "We demand that the Central government should call a special Parliament Session to repeal the farm laws. We call for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against Modi government and corporate houses on December 5," Darshan Pal, chief of the Krantikari Kisan Union said while addressing a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

The Krantikari Kisan Union is one of the farmers' unions which is leading the protests against farm laws at Delhi-Haryana borders. Pal is one of the 32 representatives of farmers' union who attended the meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Tuesday. "We have also held talks with Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, and he has also agreed to fight together with us,". Pal added.

Responding to the call given by Darshan Pal, Pratibha Shinde of Lok Sangharsh Morcha said, "We will burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra tomorrow and on December 5 in Gujarat to protest against Centre. Tomorrow is the last chance for the government to take the decision to repeal the laws otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall." Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government will hold discussions with farmer leaders on Thursday.

"We will hold discussions with farmers' leaders tomorrow. Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved. The draft that was to be given to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) would come by night. We are waiting for their draft, we will discuss it tomorrow," he said. The Singhu and Tikri borders continue to remain closed to traffic due to the large number of farmers that have amassed there in protest of the three farm laws that were passed in the monsoon session in September by voice vote amid despite objection from the Opposition.

The Centre held talks with representatives of farmer unions on Tuesday and the two sides will now meet again on December 3. The farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

