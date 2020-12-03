Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSIGHT-The new black gold? Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era

BP and Total benefited from a boost at their retail divisions during the pandemic months too, helping to plug revenue shortfalls from lower fuel sales and reinforce their plans to expand rapidly into convenience stores and EV charging. "We saw during the pandemic people shopping online and topping up in local stores like ours, but it's a long-term trend, too," said Emma Delaney, BP head of customers and products.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 05:30 IST
INSIGHT-The new black gold? Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era

For Big Oil, coffee and chocolate could be the new black gold.

Under pressure from investors and governments alike to cut emissions, major European oil companies are ploughing billions into renewable energy but are struggling to craft business plans that promise the returns shareholders have come to expect. Europe's big oil firms, however, have another card to play: their vast global networks of filling stations.

BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total all say they are betting on higher profits from sales of groceries and snacks at their retail networks, which will still be an essential port of call for motorists in an electric era. Paying at the pump to fill up with petrol may only take a few minutes, but even with the fastest electric vehicle (EV) chargers, customers would have at least 10 to 15 minutes to kill - plenty of time to grab a coffee and do some shopping.

While the so-called marketing operations of big oil firms - retail sales of fuel, lubricants, groceries and TV dinners - usually contribute a smaller slice of profits than oil and gas production, they typically have higher margins. The renewable energy and power businesses oil companies are moving into, however, tend to have lower returns on investment, making it important for firms such as BP and Shell to find ways to boost their overall returns in low-carbon economies.

That's why Shell plans to expand its retail network by more than 20% to 55,000 sites worldwide by 2025. BP aims to increase its network of filling stations by nearly 50% to 29,000 by 2030 and boost its EV charging network to 70,000 points. Total, meanwhile, is planning to increase its EV charging network in Europe to 150,000 points by 2025 from 18,000 now.

Subway and McDonald's, the world's two biggest food chains, both have fewer outlets than Shell. U.S. giant Walmart , the world's biggest retailer by sales, has 11,510 stores globally. BP and Shell are also betting that daily contact with tens of millions of customers will give it masses of data that it can use to tailor sales for shoppers in small towns, cities or even specific petrol stations throughout the world.

LOCKDOWN PREVIEW While there are relatively few electric cars on the road now, oil companies have already had a glimpse of the potential of their retail networks during coronavirus lockdowns this year.

Fuel sales slumped as travel restrictions kicked in, but people still nipped to nearby petrol stations with convenience stores to stock up on daily necessities. In fact, Shell's retail division, known as "marketing", which has the world's biggest network of filling stations, had its best quarter on record in the three months to Sept. 30, bringing in $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings.

So far in 2020, Shell's marketing division has contributed 60% of its overall earnings, which are traditionally dominated by its upstream oil and integrated gas businesses. Huibert Vigeveno, Shell's head of refining, chemicals and marketing, said the company holds a daily call to check on customer preferences for anything from engine oil to croissants so it can constantly adapt.

"Having 45,000 retail sites over more than 80 countries allowed us to learn very fast," he told Reuters. "It started in January, when we saw what was happening in China and how consumers were behaving. And we shared that immediately with all the 80 countries in which we operate."

Shell's marketing profits were also helped by strong sales of premium fuels, which have higher margins, and lubricants. BP and Total benefited from a boost at their retail divisions during the pandemic months too, helping to plug revenue shortfalls from lower fuel sales and reinforce their plans to expand rapidly into convenience stores and EV charging.

"We saw during the pandemic people shopping online and topping up in local stores like ours, but it's a long-term trend, too," said Emma Delaney, BP head of customers and products. Total's Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire told investors in October that retail sales in Europe were back at pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, even though fuel sales remained very weak.

LOW VOLATILITY BP's profit margins from convenience stores have risen 8% a year since 2015 and they delivered a gross margin of more than $1 billion in 2019, a figure the company aims to more than double by 2030, Delaney told Reuters.

BP's return on investment - or the return on average capital employed - at its convenience and mobility business, which includes sales of fuel and lubricants as well as its stores, was more than 20% in 2019. Shell too had a return on investment of over 20% at its marketing division, which includes retail, business-to-business fuel sales and lubricants, and Vigeveno said it expects the business to grow 6% to 7% a year until 2025 and beyond.

"The volatility in retail is very low ... but the margin is high," said Mirko Rubeis of the Boston Consulting Group. Return on investment has been in the spotlight since oil majors such as BP announced this year that it plans to cut its fossil fuel production and invest more heavily in low-carbon energy sources such as wind and solar power.

Shell is also looking to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon energy and is due to announce its long-term transition strategy in February. While big oil firms typically target a return on oil investments of about 15%, returns on low-carbon electricity are expected to be far lower and investors are wondering how they will square the circle.

IS DATA THE NEW OIL? When it comes to retail, fuel sales already produce lower profit margins than convenience stores sales, which are often in partnership with well-known grocery brands, and that's one of the reasons for the push into areas dominated by supermarkets.

"Redefining convenience is about much more than fuel. Sure, convenient fuel payment via our app works, but customers on the go want much more than fuel. And so we bake pastries, brew coffee, package deliveries for customers," Delaney said. BP works with Marks & Spencer in Britain while Shell has a partnership with British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver to offer a range of deli food. In the United States, BP has teamed up with food and drink outlet ampm.

During the months of the pandemic, convenience sales at hundreds of sites were also helped by deliveries to homes using online apps such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Vigeveno said. BP estimates that more than half the customers who visit Marks & Spencer at its filling stations come for convenience shopping only. Shell's Vigeveno, meanwhile, said half of their sales in northwest Europe were non-fuel.

Even with a retail push, fierce competition among power companies, supermarket giants such as Tesco in Britain or Carrefour in France and new entrants in the EV charging sector could also narrow profit margins in the future. And with oil consumption possibly already near its peak, energy companies will need to radically rethink their retail businesses to keep making money.

"To successfully adapt, fuel retailers must embrace a new mindset. Making modest changes or tweaks to the business will not suffice," said Boston Consulting Group's Rubeis, adding that the customer data they amass could be crucial. BP aims to double the daily number of "customer touchpoints" in its retail business over the next decade to 20 million while Shell is aiming for 40 million by 2025 from 30 million now.

"Retail is the only thing in the oil and gas value chain that gets you closer to the customer. If you want to have insight into the future trends of mobility, energy transition and so on, that's the only thing that can get you data," Rubeis said. "Customer data is the new oil."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada asks court to throw out expert affidavit in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Canadian prosecutors will ask a court to disregard a former U.S. government lawyers affidavit submitted by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous legal team in her U.S. extradition case, arguing it is irrelevant and unnecessary, docum...

Battered but unbowed by coronavirus, Tokyo's gay district forges stronger ties

When Toshitsune Tamashiro was young and closeted in 1980s Japan, Tokyos Shinjuku Ni-chome gay district was a haven. Now he runs a bar there, and has fought to keep the district going during the coronavirus pandemic.Ni-chome, believed the mo...

Rugby-O'Connor back at flyhalf for Australia's Tri-Nations finale

James OConnor will bring some welcome experience to the playmaker role after being named as starting flyhalf for Australias final Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium this weekend. The 30-year-old missed Australias t...

FOREX-Dollar wallows near 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar licked wounds near a 2 12-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.Alt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020