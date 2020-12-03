Left Menu
RB Udayakumar visits coastal Rameswaram ahead of anticipated Cyclone Burevi

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar on Tuesday visited coastal Rameswaram as Cyclone Burevi is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST
State Minister RB Udayakumar in coastal Rameswaram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar on Tuesday visited coastal Rameswaram as Cyclone Burevi is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today. "All fishermen have returned from sea and all people residing in low-lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps," Udayakumar told reporters.

Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centred about 60 km northwest of Trincomalee, 180 km east-southeast of Pamban (India), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Thursday. It is likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today morning, IMD stated.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, said that steps have been taken to prepare for the cyclone since November 29, which is likely to hit Trivandrum district from Thursday onwards. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

