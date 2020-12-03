Left Menu
Mamata taking decisions in response to BJP's demands: Ghosh

The announcement of dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the inauguration of the Majherhat bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata made by Banerjee during the day followed demands of the BJP, Ghosh claimed. He unveiled a leaflet highlighting the "misgovernance and corrupt practices" of the TMC regime and said that it will be distributed to households across the state as part of the saffron party's relaunched 'Aar noy anyay' (No more injustice) programme.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:50 IST
The BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the recent decisions of the Mamata Banerjee government are actually reactions to various demands and agitations of the saffron party. The announcement of dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the inauguration of the Majherhat bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata made by Banerjee during the day followed demands of the BJP, Ghosh claimed.

He unveiled a leaflet highlighting the "misgovernance and corrupt practices" of the TMC regime and said that it will be distributed to households across the state as part of the saffron party's relaunched 'Aar noy anyay' (No more injustice) programme. The assembly election is due in the state in April-May next year.

"The TMC government is at present taking decisions in response to our demands and agitations," the BJP leader told reporters. "The chief minister announced DA for state government employees a day after I took up the issue of delay in implementing the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations for them. She inaugurated the Majherhat bridge today within a week of agitation for it by our party," he claimed.

Ghosh alleged that the bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road was not being inaugurated despite completion since Banerjee wanted to make it an "election stunt", but was forced to prepone the programme following BJP workers' agitation. He claimed that during her tenure as the railway minister, Banerjee had only laid foundation stones of projects which were not taken forward.

"But we do not indulge in such election stunts, the central government always goes ahead to fulfil the requirements of people," he said. The BJP leader described as "cheap publicity stunt" the chief minister's announcement of providing tabs to 9.5 lakh higher secondary students.

He claimed that the BJP has held farmers' rallies in at least 250 of the total 295 assembly constituencies in the state involving 25 lakh agriculturists. The TMC got a few hundred agents who buy produces from farmers at very low prices and sell those off to retailers at jacked up prices, and only they had participated in a rally organised by it, Ghosh said in reply to a question.

He claimed that farmers are not with Banerjee any more as she deprived them of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which benefitted 16 crore farmers in other parts of the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, launched in December 2018, the central government provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers in three equal instalments.

