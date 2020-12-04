Elephant found dead in Bengal; electrocution suspected

The carcass of an adult elephant was found in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday and it is suspected she was electrocuted to death, a top forest official said. The female elephant was found dead in Huldibari tea garden area in Binnaguri in the morning, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told reporters.

"Site inspection suggests electrocution to be the cause of death due to sagging high-tension electric wires. However, it can be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination," he said, quoting a report by the Gorumara DFO.

Nine elephants have died in north Bengal this year due to electrocution, as per the Forest Department. "The principal cause of deaths of elephants was found to be the unauthorised extension of low-tension domestic power lines on the periphery of the forests and the use of electric fences," Yadav had said recently.

The department has launched a campaign in the plantation areas in north Bengal to avert man-elephant conflict and minimise deaths caused by electrocution.