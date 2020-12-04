Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre seeks time from Delhi HC to define, improve procedure for animal euthanasia

The Central government on Friday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to evaluate and enact the rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate and improve the procedure for euthanasia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:04 IST
Centre seeks time from Delhi HC to define, improve procedure for animal euthanasia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Friday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to evaluate and enact the rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate and improve the procedure for euthanasia. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek listed the matter for further hearing February 11.

The Centre, in an affidavit filed through Standing Counsel Rajesh Gogna, sought the High Court to allow 12 weeks of time to the department to properly valuate and enact the Rules under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate and improve the procedure for euthanasia. The affidavit was filed on a plea filed by PETA India, seeking immediate prohibition on the practice of inhumane animal husbandry procedures and cruel methods adopted for euthanasia of animals and also to enact the rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate and improve the "prescribed manner" for the animal husbandry procedures.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed on December 2, told the court that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy (DAHD) has been thoroughly going through the issues for a long time and it has been decided that in view of the foregoing the DAHD is preparing a draft rule to regularise the animal husbandry processor to avoid any more lacunas and exploitation of animals in the name of animal husbandry processors. "Moreover, to reduce the unnecessary pain and suffering of millions of animals. The Rule will be issued after approval of the competent authority for public comments," the government submitted adding that it will take at least 12 weeks' time for the applicant department to properly evaluate and enact the rules under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate and improve the procedure for euthanasia.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had on August 27, 2019, issued letter to the DAHD to regulate, improve and define more humane ways of doing animal husbandry processing to avoid unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals. It was also submitted that as per notification dated April 5, 2019, under Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules 1961 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the preventions of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 (59 of 1960) was allocated to DAHD.

It further submitted that as per Cabinet Secretariat notification dated June 17, 2019, under the Govemment of India (Allocation of Business) Rules 1961 the DAHD, which was under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has now been further allocated to newly formed Ministry of Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying with immediate effect. "Therefore, in a very short period of time the work has been allocated from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) and further to Ministry of Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying due to which various works are still in transit state," the affidavit said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crore in Nagaland

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated a major National Highway project in Nagaland and laid a foundation stone for 14 other NH projects with a cost of about Rs 4,127 crores. According to the official press release, Gadkari virt...

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020