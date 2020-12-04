Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit talks will break up shortly, no white smoke yet - Daily Mail reporter

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a Brexit trade deal will break up shortly and there is no white smoke tonight, the Daily Mail newspaper's political editor said. "Sounds like Brexit talks will break up shortly. No white smoke tonight," Jason Groves said on Twitter. https://twitter.com/JasonGroves1/status/1334887438221791233

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:25 IST
Brexit talks will break up shortly, no white smoke yet - Daily Mail reporter

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a Brexit trade deal will break up shortly and there is no white smoke tonight, the Daily Mail newspaper's political editor said.

"Sounds like Brexit talks will break up shortly. No white smoke tonight," Jason Groves said on Twitter. https://twitter.com/JasonGroves1/status/1334887438221791233

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...

Kerala Governor condoles death of Lakshadweep Administrator

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condoled the demise ofAdministrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma. The Governor said Sharmas contributiontowards national security would be long remembered.Sharma,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020