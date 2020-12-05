Mizoram's first solar power plant commissioned

Mizoram's first solar power plant has been commissioned at Tlungvel about 58 km from here, an official said on Saturday. The grid connected 2 megawatt solar photovoltaic (SPV) solar power plant was opened by state Power minister R Lalzirliana on Friday, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalzirliana said that Mizoram has made its entry into the solar map of the country with the commissioning of the 2 MW SPV solar plant. He said that the commissioning of the solar power plant was a milestone in the history of the state.

Besides solar energy, the hydroelectric potential of the state must be harnessed to produce more power so that the vision of the government with respect to self sufficiency in power can become a reality, he said. The minister said that a 20 MW solar power plant and 5 MW solar power plant are being currently constructed at Vankal in Khawzawl district and near Saitual town respectively.

State assembly deputy speaker Lalrinawma also attended the event. According to an official of state Power and Electricity department, the construction of the newly commissioned solar power plant started in August, 2018 and was completed for a trial in November this year.

The power plant was constructed with Rs 14 crore funds wholly provided by the state government, he said. While Rs 213 lakh was spent on civil and general components, Rs 11.87 crore was spent for solar and electrical components.

The SPV power plant is spread over 5 acres and has 5,340 solar modules. The solar plant is expected to generate 3 million units annually. Operation and maintenance of the solar power plant will be overseen for the next five years by the company, which installed the solar plant.

It is expected to generate Rs 169 lakh in revenue annually, according to the official.