Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram's first solar power plant commissioned

According to an official of state Power and Electricity department, the construction of the newly commissioned solar power plant started in August, 2018 and was completed for a trial in November this year.The power plant was constructed with Rs 14 crore funds wholly provided by the state government, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-12-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 11:09 IST
Mizoram's first solar power plant commissioned
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mizoram's first solar power plant has been commissioned at Tlungvel about 58 km from here, an official said on Saturday. The grid connected 2 megawatt solar photovoltaic (SPV) solar power plant was opened by state Power minister R Lalzirliana on Friday, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalzirliana said that Mizoram has made its entry into the solar map of the country with the commissioning of the 2 MW SPV solar plant. He said that the commissioning of the solar power plant was a milestone in the history of the state.

Besides solar energy, the hydroelectric potential of the state must be harnessed to produce more power so that the vision of the government with respect to self sufficiency in power can become a reality, he said. The minister said that a 20 MW solar power plant and 5 MW solar power plant are being currently constructed at Vankal in Khawzawl district and near Saitual town respectively.

State assembly deputy speaker Lalrinawma also attended the event. According to an official of state Power and Electricity department, the construction of the newly commissioned solar power plant started in August, 2018 and was completed for a trial in November this year.

The power plant was constructed with Rs 14 crore funds wholly provided by the state government, he said. While Rs 213 lakh was spent on civil and general components, Rs 11.87 crore was spent for solar and electrical components.

The SPV power plant is spread over 5 acres and has 5,340 solar modules. The solar plant is expected to generate 3 million units annually. Operation and maintenance of the solar power plant will be overseen for the next five years by the company, which installed the solar plant.

It is expected to generate Rs 169 lakh in revenue annually, according to the official.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Brisbane Heat's Tom Banton pulls out of tournament

England cricketer Tom Banton has pulled out from the upcoming Big Bash League BBL citing bio-bubble demands, the Brisbane Heat said on Saturday. Banton, who turned 22 last month, was scheduled to be available for the Heat after Christmas, o...

Key Delhi-Noida road closed due to farmers' stir

A key route connecting Noida and Delhi was completely closed on Saturday as farmers opposing the Centres new farm laws intensified their stir at the border. The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border had one carriageway Delhi to Noida open...

Two weeks after getting first Covaxin trial shot in Haryana, Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who received the first dose of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, during its Phase-III trial in the state two weeks ago, on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the virus. Taking to...

Cricket-Australia bring in Lyon, fret over Finch's fitness against India

Australia strengthened their spin bowling by bringing in Nathan Lyon on Saturday but continue to fret over the availability of captain Aaron Finch in the two remaining Twenty20 Internationals against India. Off-spinner Lyon replaced all-rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020