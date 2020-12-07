Left Menu
ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:31 IST
DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons were apprehended following an exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of east Delhi in early morning hours today.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that terrorists are now selling drugs and the money generated is being used for terror funding. "On specific information, five people have been apprehended. Two of them are from Punjab and three from Kashmir. Three pistols, 2 kg heroin, Rs 1 lakh cash has been recovered from them. Their arrest is a link which shows that how ISI is linking Khalistan movement with Kashmir terrorism," Kushwaha said.

"After demonetisation, the supply of fake Indian currency notes has reduced. They are now selling drugs and using that money for terror funding. They are now using gangsters for targeted killings. This serves their two purposes- first is to create communal disharmony and second to demoralise those people who stand up to terrorism," he said. Kushwaha said that two of the five apprehended are from Punjab and were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh.

"Two arrested who were based in Punjab were part of killing Balvinder Singh. Their handler is Sukh Bihariwal who is based in Gulf. There were several attacks on Balvinder Singh. He was a voice against terrorism," he said. Balwinder Singh, who had fought against terrorism for years, was shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in October this year.

The police officer said that Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh are involved in several criminal cases. "They have connections with gangster who have linkages with Pakistan based ISI operatives," he said. Kushwaha said that two out of three arrested- Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz who are from Kashmir have clear linkages with Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Two out of three arrested have clear linkages, we can say they are Hizbul Mujahideen OGW (over ground workers). Their set up is in Pakistan and PoK," he said. (ANI)

