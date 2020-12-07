Left Menu
Markets, transport services to remain open on Tuesday: CAIT, AITWA

Commercial markets across the country will remain open and business activities will take place as usual whereas the transport services will also remain operative on December 8, the joint statement said.CAIT President B C Bhartia, Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and Pradeep Singal and Mahendra Arya, Chairman and President of AITWA respectively, stated that so far no farmer organisation or farmer leaders have approached them seeking support for Bharat Bandh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:40 IST
Traders' body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and transport services will also remain operative, notwithstanding the "Bharat-Bandh" call given by protesting farmers. Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their "Bharat Bandh" or nation-wide shutdown call on Tuesday in large numbers.

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said traders and transporters will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called on December 8. "Commercial markets across the country will remain open and business activities will take place as usual whereas the transport services will also remain operative on December 8," the joint statement said.

CAIT President B C Bhartia, Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and Pradeep Singal and Mahendra Arya, Chairman and President of AITWA respectively, stated that so far no farmer organisation or farmer leaders have approached them seeking support for "Bharat Bandh". They said that at a time when talks are being held between the government and farmer leaders, it is not appropriate to hold any Bandh.

"We have all sympathy with the demands of the farmers and we call upon the government to resolve the issue at the earliest and look into genuine demands of the farming community. The farmers, like traders and transporters are an important part of the national economy and therefore immediate steps are needed to resolve their issues," the statement said. While CAIT claims to represent around seven crore traders, AITWA Chairman Singal told PTI the body represents 60 to 65 per cent of the organised transport sector in the country.

