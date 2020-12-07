One dead, three rescued in Himachal Pradesh factory fire

One person died and three have been rescued so far in the fire incident which broke out at a factory in Baddi industrial area of Solan district here on Monday morning. "One person dead, three persons rescued so far. The Rescue operation is underway," State Emergency Operation Centre, Himachal Pradesh said in a statement.

An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, said Rohit Malpani, Superintendent of Police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

