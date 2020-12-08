Left Menu
Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:45 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation. ''I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence,'' said Hazare who began his fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said this was the ''right time'' for farmers to come out on streets and get their issues resolved. ''I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so,'' he said.

Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission. The octogenarian warned of agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

''The government only gave assurances but never fulfilled these demands,'' he said..

