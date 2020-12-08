Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Bandh: Centre helping corporates, allege farmer leaders

Former MP from Kolhapur district and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna SSS leader Raju Shetti said the Centre will have to withdraw these laws in view of the mounting pressure.Earlier in the day, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:02 IST
Bharat Bandh: Centre helping corporates, allege farmer leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the national shutdown against new agri laws of the Centre, farmer leaders in Maharashtra on Tuesday accused the government of favouring corporates by bringing these legislations. Former MP from Kolhapur district and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) leader Raju Shetti said the Centre will have to withdraw these laws in view of the mounting pressure.

Earlier in the day, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws. ''Farmers in the country have come together to oppose the new acts cleared by Parliament. The pressure is mounting and the Centre will have to withdraw these acts. The Centre is helping corporates through such acts,'' Shetti told reporters.

Various farmer organisations took out protest rallies in Buldhana, Jalna and Aurangabad. Farmer leader Raghunath Patil criticised NCP chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on his stand on agricultural issues.

''Sharad Pawar always had double standards on agricultural reforms and farmers' issues. He never backed farmers' interests completely. He had tried to protect the corporates' interests as well,'' Patil alleged. CPI (M)'s Ajit Navale said that farmers were left without any support system in view of the passage of the three new laws.

''Farmers are highly vulnerable to market forces as well as environmental challenges that affect agricultural production. In such situation, creation of laws would benefit corporates more than helping farmers. These laws are unwarranted and should be repealed,'' he said. The three contentious laws at the centre of the farmer protests are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...

Welling up on live TV, British health minister says vaccine brings hope

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.ITV interviewer Piers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020