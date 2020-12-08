Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayors, leaders of MCD stay put outside Delhi CM House

The city mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to picket outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, saying they will not budge until funds due to the civic bodies are not released by the Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:34 IST
Mayors, leaders of MCD stay put outside Delhi CM House
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The city mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to picket outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, saying they will not budge until funds ''due to the civic bodies'' are not released by the Delhi government. The mayors of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Jai Prakash, Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain, accompanied by Delhi BJP vice president Harsh Malhotra, and many women councilors, had started the sit-in on Monday morning outside Kejriwal's Flagstaff Road residence.

Awaiting meeting the chief minister, they continued the dharna till late night and even spent the whole night there, sitting on mattresses outside the CM residence. ''We will not move from his bungalow until the due funds of MCD are released or the CM gives us an assurance of that,'' said North Delhi Mayor Prakash.

East Delhi Mayor Jain said, all MCD leaders spent the night outside the CM Residence in cold, ''but we will continue to do dharna, until the funds are released, irrespective of the cold weather''. The mayors along with their deputies, chairpersons of standing committees leaders of Houses, and others again demonstrated on Tuesday, and raised slogans demanding release of crores of funds which they allege is ''due'' to the three civic bodies. A posse of security personnel has been deployed near the CM House in Civil Lines area since Monday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed AAP members from his residence here and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement if he was not stopped. After hours of drama outside Kejriwal's residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police, the chief minister came outside and addressed the party members.

Delhi BJP's Malhotra on Monday had said, ''We have not received any word from the chief minister of the Delhi government to discuss our demand for payment of unpaid dues. We are prepared to continue the sit-in indefinitely.'' The mayors and other municipal corporation leaders claimed there is outstanding dues of Rs nearly 13,000 crore in total to the three civic bodies from the Delhi government..

TRENDING

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020