6 dead after car falls into well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Six people died while three were safely rescued after a car fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Tuesday. The family members traveling in a car were heading to attend a wedding when the incident occurred in the Maharajpur police station area here.

"The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said ZY Khan in-charge Maharajpur police station. Maharajpur Police reached the spot soon after the accident took place. Further details are awaited. (ANI)