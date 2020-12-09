6 dead after car falls into well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Six people died while three were safely rescued after a car fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Tuesday.ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:31 IST
Six people died while three were safely rescued after a car fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Tuesday. The family members traveling in a car were heading to attend a wedding when the incident occurred in the Maharajpur police station area here.
"The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said ZY Khan in-charge Maharajpur police station. Maharajpur Police reached the spot soon after the accident took place. Further details are awaited. (ANI)