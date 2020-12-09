Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two held for hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers

The police filed an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the district standards officer against the operator, owner of the godown, fertiliser manufacturer and stockist.An offence has been registered against the alleged accused under sections 420 cheating of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Fertilisers Act of 1985, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:26 IST
Maha: Two held for hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly diverting fertilisers meant for distribution among farmers to the black market in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the city police raided a godown at Ekta Estate in Dahisar Mori on Monday and seized fertilisers worth Rs 8.31 lakh from the premises, senior inspector Sulabha Patil of Shil Daighar police station said.

The stock seized from the godown did not have details such as batch number, manufacturing date etc, which are mandatory for these products, the official said. The police filed an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the district standards officer against the operator, owner of the godown, fertiliser manufacturer and stockist.

An offence has been registered against the alleged accused under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Fertilisers Act of 1985, the official said. PTI COR ARU ARU

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...

Merkel: Pandemic is shifting balance of the world economy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was shifting the balance of the world economy, with many countries suffering economic downturns due to the coronavirus crisis.She told the Bundestag lower house of...

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM's residence

The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest. Mayors...

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020