Maha: Two held for hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly diverting fertilisers meant for distribution among farmers to the black market in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the city police raided a godown at Ekta Estate in Dahisar Mori on Monday and seized fertilisers worth Rs 8.31 lakh from the premises, senior inspector Sulabha Patil of Shil Daighar police station said.

The stock seized from the godown did not have details such as batch number, manufacturing date etc, which are mandatory for these products, the official said. The police filed an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the district standards officer against the operator, owner of the godown, fertiliser manufacturer and stockist.

An offence has been registered against the alleged accused under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Fertilisers Act of 1985, the official said.