Drug dealer detained after raid at his residence in Mumbai, says NCB official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has detained a drug dealer after carrying out a raid at his residence in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has detained a drug dealer after carrying out a raid at his residence in Mumbai. The NCB official said that the raid was carried out at the house of Azam Sheikh Jumman, in Milat Nagar of Lokhandwala in Mumbai and approximately five kilograms of Malana cream, ecstasy tablets, opium, and Rs 14 lakhs in cash were seized.

An NCB official said that Jumman, 'the biggest drug dealer in Mumbai' has been detained and will be arrested later and brought to the NCB office for further questioning after the raid is concluded. "Five kilograms Malana cream valued around Rs 2.5 crores, ecstasy tablets, a certain amount of opium and Rs 14 lakhs cash seized in raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala. NCB has detained Azam Sheikh Jumman from Millat Nagar premises after raids. He is being brought to the NCB office for further questioning," said the official.

NCB said the final assessment of seizure is yet to be done. Meanwhile, the raid is still underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

