Farmers reject govt proposal on agri laws, to intensify agitation with nationwide protest on Dec 14

Farmer leader Jangvir Singh said that their unions may consider if the government sends another proposal.Kakka said the farmers have decided to intensify their agitation, and that they will block all roads leading to Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:20 IST
Farmer leaders Wednesday rejected a government proposal on the three contentious agriculture-marketing laws, and said they would intensify their agitation against the legislations with a nationwide protest on December 14. They also said they will block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways on or before December 12, and all the roads entering into the national capital, one-by-one, if their demands are unmet. Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told a press conference here that there was nothing new in the government's proposal sent to them on Wednesday, and that it was ''completely rejected'' by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee'. Farmer leader Jangvir Singh said that their unions may consider if the government sends another proposal.

Kakka said the farmers have decided to intensify their agitation, and that they will block all roads leading to Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped. Another farmer leader, Darshan Pal, said the proposals sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah contained the same things as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told farmer leaders in previous meetings.

All the highways to Delhi will be blocked on December 14 as part of the nationwide protest, he said. The Union Home Minister had Tuesday evening met 13 representatives of the protesting farmers, but the their talk failed to break the impasse. The farmers continue to protest at several border points of Delhi, demanding the government scrap all the three laws. The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

