Consumer panel member resigns in protest against Centre's farm laws

Baldev Singh Bhullar, a member of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Ferozepur district, has resigned from his post in protest against the anti-farmer laws of the Centre.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:34 IST
Consumer panel member resigns in protest against Centre's farm laws
Baldev Singh Bhullar while talking to media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Baldev Singh Bhullar, a member of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Ferozepur district, has resigned from his post in protest against the anti-farmer laws of the Centre. Bhullar has also returned all his 52 awards, commendations and mementoes and donated salary for the month of November 2020 for the cause of farmers.

"I also return all my commendations, awards and mementoes. Furthermore, I donate my November 2020's salary for the farmers' cause," the letter read. He said, "The central government is not ready to listen to farmers. They have been sitting on a dharna for the past 12 days, but they are not heard."

The farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have rejected the Centre's proposals for changes in the laws and decided to intensify their agitation. (ANI)

