Andhra Pradesh: Three dead, six injured in road accident in Krishna District

Three people died and six were injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday morning.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 08:45 IST
Representaitive Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people died and six were injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) posted at Chillakallu police station in Krishna district told ANI over the phone that the incident took place at 2.30 am today, when a family from Madhira town of Telangana was returning after visiting Lord Raja Rajeshwara temple in Vemulawada of Telangana.

"At 2.30 am, their vehicle hit a lorry that was going ahead of them on a flyover in Takkellapadu village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Three persons (two females and one male) died on the spot. Remaining six persons including the driver (two children, one adult female and three adult males) are injured," the SI said. The police added the injured were provided first aid at the government hospital in Jaggayyapeta, and later shifted to the government hospital in Khammam for further treatment.

"A case in the matter has been registered and investigations are underway," the SI added. (ANI)

