NCB arrests celebrity hairstylist, another for possession of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons including a celebrity hairstylist along with 16 packets of cocaine weighing 11 grams, drug proceeds and a vehicle, officials said on Thursday. According to the NCB, a team of NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons on Thursday from the Andheri West area. The two have been identified as celebrity hair-stylist Suraj Godambe and drug supplier Lalchandra Yadav.

"Seizure of 16 packets of cocaine (gross weight 17.6 grams), along with vehicle auto-rickshaw and drug proceeds amounting Rs 56,000. Later, on the opening of the cocaine packets, the net weight of cocaine in all 16 packets found to be 11 grams," the NCB said in a statement. The anti-drug agency said the initial investigation revealed that one of the arrestees namely Suraj Godambe is a hair-stylist by profession. The supplier identified as Lalchandra Yadav, an auto driver, used to supply cocaine on behalf of a Nigerian Syndicate.

The accused have been sent to the custody of the NCB till December 16 by a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)