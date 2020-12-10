Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB arrests celebrity hairstylist, another for possession of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons including a celebrity hairstylist along with 16 packets of cocaine weighing 11 grams, drug proceeds and a vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:32 IST
NCB arrests celebrity hairstylist, another for possession of drugs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons including a celebrity hairstylist along with 16 packets of cocaine weighing 11 grams, drug proceeds and a vehicle, officials said on Thursday. According to the NCB, a team of NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons on Thursday from the Andheri West area. The two have been identified as celebrity hair-stylist Suraj Godambe and drug supplier Lalchandra Yadav.

"Seizure of 16 packets of cocaine (gross weight 17.6 grams), along with vehicle auto-rickshaw and drug proceeds amounting Rs 56,000. Later, on the opening of the cocaine packets, the net weight of cocaine in all 16 packets found to be 11 grams," the NCB said in a statement. The anti-drug agency said the initial investigation revealed that one of the arrestees namely Suraj Godambe is a hair-stylist by profession. The supplier identified as Lalchandra Yadav, an auto driver, used to supply cocaine on behalf of a Nigerian Syndicate.

The accused have been sent to the custody of the NCB till December 16 by a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a 3-in-1 account that allows its customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products. The account will combine savings, trading and demat accounts as three financial pro...

Britons may need visas to stay in EU more than 3 months -French minister

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months after Brexit from Jan. 1, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated. Fo...

Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP

Goas Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP on Thursday came out in support of the proposed project of double tracking of a South West Railway line in the state, saying that it was required for food grains movement. Talking to reporters, MGP ML...

Last date for submitting Haj applications extended to Jan 10

The last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 has been extended to January 10, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the ministers office, the embarkat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020