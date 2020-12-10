Left Menu
SCBA condemns use of force, repressive measures against protesting farmers

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has unanimously resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against peaceful protesters, and calls upon all concerned Governments to uphold and protect the Constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest, the committee said.

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws. The SCBA committee has called upon all concerned to uphold and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest.

''The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been dismayed to read reports in the media about the use of brute force to break up peaceful protests, where citizens raise their voices against State actions which they believe denigrate their basic rights. ''The recent legislation on farm produce, which exclude the jurisdiction of civil courts, followed by use of force to prevent the farmers from holding non violent protests for their rights is a case in point. The farmers have sought to present their views on the legislations which in their opinion infringe their rights,'' the committee said in a release. The resolution was passed in a meeting held on December 4 and released to the media today through SCBA's acting secretary Rohit Pandey. The SCBA said it emphasises that the right of citizens to discuss, debate, criticise or protest against such Bills or Acts is sacrosanct and peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Constitution, and the bedrock of human rights. ''The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has unanimously resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against peaceful protesters, and calls upon all concerned Governments to uphold and protect the Constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest,'' the committee said.

