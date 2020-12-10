Left Menu
I&B Ministry releases booklet to highlight govt's agri reforms

This comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital, demanding that the laws be repealed.The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:23 IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come out with a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. This comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital, demanding that the laws be repealed.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The Ministry's Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), which has brought out the booklet, tweeted on Thursday, ''Read the booklet 'Putting Farmers First' that highlights the historic reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through recent three farm laws and various steps taken in the last 6 years for welfare of farmers.'' The BOC said in an email that the booklet disseminates the right information about the new farm laws.

It will clear the doubts and misinformation that has spread about the laws and will present a correct picture, BOC Director General Satyendra Prakash said. It also dispels the concerns and gives a detailed account of consultation that had taken place with various stakeholders over a period of time, he said.

