Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 29,398 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 97,96,770

With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:41 IST
With 29,398 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 97,96,770
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 73,001 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,663 active cases.

Delhi has reported 18,753 active cases, 5,72,523 recoveries, and 9,874 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the daily deaths due to COVID-19 have been less than 500 during the last five days.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,16,32,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 10. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dense fog engulfs parts of Bihar

Residents of Patna and Muzaffarpur woke up to a foggy morning on Friday with dense fog engulfing parts of eastern India, including Bihar.The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, apart from ...

Tour match: Wildermuth puts Australia A on top in first session

Jack Wildermuth bagged three wickets in the opening session of the day-night warm-up game and reduced India to 1116 before the tea here at Sydney Cricket Ground. India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first in the absenc...

Rugby-Australia's NRL introduces two-point drop goals to speed up game

Australias National Rugby League NRL will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at speeding up play. Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, are worth only one point s...

Taiwan commissions new coast guard ships to bolster defences

Taiwan commissioned the first of a new fleet of coastguard ships on Friday, an advanced catamaran that can be armed with missiles during war, as the island bolsters its defences in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020