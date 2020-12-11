Khalsa Aid sets up foot massagers at Singhu border for farmers

By Sahil Pandey The international NGO Khalsa Aid on Friday set up a foot massage centre in makeshift spaces for the farmers who continue their protest against the farm laws at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

"We are at Singhu border and we have taken initiative and set up a facility of foot massage for old farmers as they are protesting for a very long time and they must be tired," Amarpreet, managing director of Khalsa Aid India, told ANI here. The NGO has installed 25 machines and they plan to extend the services further.

Talking about other initiatives of the NGO, Amarpreet said, "We have set up 400-bed waterproof tent house and washrooms. Geysers have also been set up. " A volunteer Tajinder Pal Singh said, "We have been providing langar from day 1 and have fulfilled the requirement of the farmers as we also focussed on essential items. We provided blankets and mattresses and for that 10 trucks have been used."

Talking about the response of the foot massage service which started today, he said, "The response of the foot massager service has been great and many people were in tears because they couldn't believe this kind of service could be availed here. Many people are tired of travel and it provides them relief." According to footfall measured in the massagers, approximately 500 farmers used this service.

A farmer from Punjab, Channa Ram, who used the service, said, "We have travelled a long way and we are happy with the services which have been provided here." A fellow farmer from Punja, Sucha Singh said, "This is a great service for us and this relief will help us get rejuvenated for the fight ahead."

According to their Facebook page, Khalsa Aid India has also opened stalls at the Singhu Border. They said that they are providing aid to the farmers. The stall was also visited by the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman and his delegation. A thousand blankets and 500 mattresses were handed over to Khalsa Aid India as well.

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws enters 16th day with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday. Police have stepped up vigil on the border areas to ensure the protesters cannot block highways.

On Thursday, the Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.