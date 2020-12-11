Left Menu
Maharashtra govt asks staff not to wear jeans, T-shirts to office

The Maharashtra government has asked employees not to wear jeans and T-shirts to the workplace, according to official communication from the general administration department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has asked employees not to wear jeans and T-shirts to the workplace, according to official communication from the general administration department. In a notice issued by the government, the state government employees and the contractual staff were asked not to wear jeans or T-shirt in the secretariat and government offices.

"The employees were also instructed to wear appropriate formal clothes to appear professional like saree, salwar, churidar kurta for women and trouser pants with shirt or kurta etc for men. However, shirts or kurta etc with heavy embroidery or random paintings are also barred. "Dupatta can be taken, the communication said. The resolution also suggested that employees wear Khadi to office once in a week, preferably on Friday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

