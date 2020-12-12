Left Menu
Development News Edition

With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said that rivers in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of livelihood for millions while asserting that Namami Gange, with its multi-sectoral approach, has been successful in making a positive impact.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 10:59 IST
With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said that rivers in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of livelihood for millions while asserting that Namami Gange, with its multi-sectoral approach, has been successful in making a positive impact. "Rivers particularly in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of livelihood for millions. Data and numbers are not sufficient, what is needed is a passion amongst people for rivers. Passion and people combined can make the administration work towards the river rejuvenation. Namami Gange, with its multi-sectoral approach, has been successful in making a positive impact," Kant said.

His remarks came on the second day of the 5th India Water Impact Summit 2020 which was organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and its think tank, Center for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga). This year the event is organized virtually with the theme of Arth Ganga - River Synchronized Development. Kant also congratulated the National Mission for Clean Ganga for bringing together national and international experts for the 5th IWIS which focuses on "River Conservation Synchronised Human Settlement".

Prof. Vinod Tare, founding head of cGanga explained that river conservation and development are two sides of the same coin. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister's "vocal for local" campaign, he suggested that local water bodies should be managed by local people and should cater to local needs.

This will generate local employment and reduce the cost of transporting water, he said. 'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crores to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga river.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) said that the mission's vision is not only working towards making present river-cities sensitive towards rivers but also ensure that these problems are not repeated as India continues to urbanise rapidly. "We are working to integrate 'Urban River Planning' and 'Urban Water Management Plan' in the city's master plans and the new master plan for Delhi under preparation would be made river sensitive," he said.

As it was International Mountains Day 2020, he spoke about the importance of mountains in the entire ecosystem including rivers. Most rivers originate from mountains. According to an official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Kees Bons, Deltares, Netherland presented three major takeaways from their experience.

These include ensuring that any new development or growth is sustainable and does not lead to another problem, following an integrated approach and nature-based solutions and, keep planning technical infrastructural solutions. Recently, cGanga signed an MOU with British Water to create a bridge for UK industry to pair up with its Indian counterparts to build 21st-century infrastructure in the water and environment sector, the release said.

The UK is also becoming a major partner to help India tap into the global capital base to finance its green growth agenda. In a session on 'Financing global water security and journey to COP -26' Gayatri I. Kumar, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom said, "We are continuously engaging and encouraging UK investors to invest in India particularly in the water sector."

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Modi says government committed to farmers' welfare

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.Ref...

Arunachal Pradesh reports 424 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturd...

Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...

Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020