Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand issues SOP to reopen universities, colleges

The Uttarakhand education department Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Saturday released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of universities and colleges in the state after 10 months.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:47 IST
Uttarakhand issues SOP to reopen universities, colleges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand education department Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Saturday released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of universities and colleges in the state after 10 months. The decision to open colleges and Universities from December 15 was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The SOP stated that the students have to undergo the RTPCR test before coming to classes and the college managements are also mandated to take written consent of the parents before allowing students in their premises. Colleges will be opened with 50 per cent capacity and the students pursuing courses that have practical subjects can be called for classes in the first phase. Theory studies can be done online. The order maintains that classes can only be held for the students in either the first or the last semester.

In order to control the number of students, colleges have been asked to increase the number of sections, conduct offline classes on alternate days or conduct classes in multiple shifts. The SOP further suggests the use of virtual labs in order to conduct classes for some of the practical subjects.

The guidelines said universities and colleges have to be sanitised before they are opened. Arrangement of sanitiser, handwash, thermal scanning and first aid will have to be done at the main entrance of the college building. Every student and employee must wear a mask. As per the guideline, six feet distance is mandatory in classes between students and movement of outsiders in college premises will be banned.

Any person who shows symptoms of coronavirus will be sent back immediately. Action will be taken against the principal, teachers, staff and students of the college who do not follow the guidelines for opening the college under the sections of the epidemic act. It has been clarified in the SOP that it is mandatory for students coming from other states and residing in hostels, day scholars to undergo the COVID-19 test.

The government has made it clear that the principal, management committee and vice-chancellor will be authorised to take the final decision in view of the circumstances of colleges and universities for starting offline studies. There are about 29 government and private Universities in the state, and the number of students in colleges is more than 5 lakhs.

While conducting classes, it has been mandated to follow the respective guidelines of the University Grants Commission in addition to the SOP issued to take all necessary measures to prevent coronavirus infection. (ANI)

Also Read: Protest not in favour of country, farmers should accept proposal: MoS Som Prakash

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...

Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths

Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official ...

Sports News Roundup: Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe; Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says CoeHealthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020