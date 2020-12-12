Left Menu
Farmers from Haryana meet Tomar, express support for three farm laws with proposed modifications

A delegation of farmers and farmer union representatives from Haryana, including those connected to Farmers Producer Organisation, on Saturday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed their support for the three farm laws with modifications proposed by the central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:40 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with farmer leaders during the meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of farmers and farmer union representatives from Haryana, including those connected to Farmers Producer Organisation, on Saturday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed their support for the three farm laws with modifications proposed by the central government. They expressed their support for the three recently enacted in a letter.

"We, the farmers of Haryana who are connected to Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) and progressive farmers are in favour of continuing three farm laws--Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020--with proposed modifications-- with proposed modifications," the letter said. The letter said they were in favour of farmers' unions call for continuing of MSP and mandi system.

"But, we request you to continue these laws with proposed modifications. We request you to heed our concerns," it said. The farmers later said they were happy with the farm laws.

"Arhtiyas were duping us and now with these laws, it would help farmers in getting MSP directly into our account. We are happy and satisfied with the laws," said Ramkishan from Karnal. Narayan from Faridabad said he along with 20 farmers has been doing contract farming for many years. "We are benefitting. These are good laws. We have given our support letter in the favour of laws," he said.

Tomar said after the meeting that progressive farmer leaders from Haryana met him and submitted a memorandum with their signatures supporting the three farm laws. "They also shared their experiences on how these laws are benefitting them." A group of farmers had met Tomar earlier this month and extended support to the farm laws. (ANI)

