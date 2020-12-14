Left Menu
Smog covers parts of national capital leading to decreased visibility

A thick layer of smog has surrounded parts of the national capital on Monday leading to decreased visibility, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:38 IST
Smog engulfs Delhi-Meerut Expressway (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A thick layer of smog has surrounded parts of the national capital on Monday leading to decreased visibility, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi in the morning hours will be witnessed on 14th and 15th December. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over north Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days," IMD stated.

Due to this thick forg, many people preferred to jog only after the sunrise for better visibility. Mahi, a driver said, "I avoid starting my cab service in the morning time because of low visibility."

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), "The air quality in the national capital has improved and has now entered the 'moderate' category. The Overall AQI stands at 118." On Sunday, the Air Quality Index in Delhi was 344 and stood at the 'very poor category'.

However, on December 12, residents of Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky, fog with light rain over some places like ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila and Tughlakabad. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)

