Another delegation of farmers meets agri minister. 4th group to extend support to contentious laws

Led by its General Secretary Gunavath Patil Hangergekar, the AIKCC, which has presence in 28 states, submitted a representation to the Agriculture Minister seeking continuation of the three farm laws, though with some amendments. Some amendments pertaining to dispute resolutions are required to protect the interest of farmers, otherwise the laws in general are in favour of the farming community, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:47 IST
As farmers' protest against the three new agri laws continues, yet another delegation of farmers, led by All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to extend their support to the contentious legislations

This is a fourth group of farmers to have extended their support to the laws in the past two weeks. Led by its General Secretary Gunavath Patil Hangergekar, the AIKCC, which has presence in 28 states, submitted a representation to the Agriculture Minister seeking continuation of the three farm laws, though with some amendments. The previous groups were from Haryana and Uttarakhand ''We got to see the light of these laws after many years of struggle. We are aware that farmers protesting at Delhi borders are misled by some forces. We don't want such forces to take away the freedom the laws aim to give to farmers across the country,'' Patil told PTI after the meeting. Some amendments pertaining to dispute resolutions are required to protect the interest of farmers, otherwise the laws in general are in favour of the farming community, he said. ''We want the government to set up a tribunal to fast-track dispute resolutions if an agreement between two parties are violated. It is because sub-divisional magistrates and deputy commissioners do not have time, and civil courts take long time to settle the case,'' Patil said

Patil, a former president of Shetkari Sanghatan of Maharashtra, said that Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief and Agriculture Minister during the UPA tenure, who had pushed these reforms ''should not have opposed'' these laws.

