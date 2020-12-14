Telangana: Left leaders protest against new farm laws; Cong leader observes day-long fast

CPI, CPI(M), and other Left party leaders in Telangana on Monday protested here against the NDA government's three new farm laws, while a Congress leader observed a fast in support of the ongoing agitation by farmers in the national capital. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, his CPI(M) counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram and other Left leaders took part in the protest at Indira Park.

They held placards demanding the abrogation of the three ''pro-corporate'' farm laws and boycott of certain big corporates. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao observed a fast from 10 AM to 4 PM at his residence here in support of the ongoing stir by farmers in Delhi.

Hanumantha Rao called off his fast with Congress leader and former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Marri Shashidhar Reddy offering a mango drink to him, Congress sources said.