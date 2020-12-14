Police 'torturing' farmers in UP, U'Khand to stop them from joining protests: BKU

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were ''torturing'' farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.

''State governments should not intervene in our agitation and stop trying to create hindrance as it will prolong till our demand of scrapping farm laws is not fulfilled,'' Tikait said. PTI CORR DPB.