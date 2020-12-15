Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two top executives at refiner Citgo Petroleum exit abruptly

Rick Esser, who ran the refining company after U.S. authorities barred its former CEO from entering the United States, and General Counsel Judith Colbert, who oversaw the company's legal team managing its cooperation with a U.S. Justice Department probe of bribery in Citgo contract awards, left at the same time, the people said. Neither Esser nor Colbert responded to phone and emailed requests for comment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:34 IST
Two top executives at refiner Citgo Petroleum exit abruptly
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Two top executives at Citgo Petroleum, part of a team of U.S. managers put in charge of the Houston-based refiner after it split from its Venezuelan parent, have abruptly left the company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The departures on Friday of one of its top lawyers and the head of strategic projects come as a U.S. investigation heats up into bribery during Citgo Petroleum's control by Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA. Rick Esser, who ran the refining company after U.S. authorities barred its former CEO from entering the United States, and General Counsel Judith Colbert, who oversaw the company's legal team managing its cooperation with a U.S. Justice Department probe of bribery in Citgo contract awards, left at the same time, the people said.

Neither Esser nor Colbert responded to phone and emailed requests for comment. The executives' exit has not been disclosed by Citgo. Spokeswoman Kate Robbins declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment, said spokeswoman Danielle Nichols.

Esser and Colbert were part of a team of executives put in charge of the eighth-largest U.S. refiner early last year after the Trump administration ordered the firm to cut all ties with Venezuela. Luisa Palacios, who as Citgo chair ran the company, stepped down from the post in October while remaining on the board. Her replacement has yet to be named.

Citgo posted a third-quarter loss of $248 million on falling demand and plant shut-downs from hurricanes. Federal prosecutors in July indicted a former Citgo procurement manager for accepting $2.5 million in bribes from companies to win contracts with the refiner and its parent. He was the 27th person and first Citgo executive to be charged in the ongoing probe of bribery at PDVSA.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described the investigation as politically motivated.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

Negotiators in the U.S. Congress neared agreement on Monday on a massive government spending deal that would avert a government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats insisted they want to pass a fresh round of aid to a coronavirus-hit nati...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Tighter restrictions were imposed in London as COVID-19 infections surged, while Canada and the United States started the vaccine roll-out, offering some relief as the U.S. death toll crossed the grim milestone of 300,000.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

Georgia voters start early visits to polls in elections that will set U.S. Senate control

Hundreds of people lined up in a cold rain on Monday to cast ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and influence Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens ability to enact his agenda. The S...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020